Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.18 and last traded at $78.92. 12,185,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 14,558,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Susquehanna set a $120.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

