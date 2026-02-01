Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Increases By 34.3%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,360,780 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 1,013,301 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,436,875 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,436,875 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 507.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZU opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.00 million, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.2027 per share. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.0%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.