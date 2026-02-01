Short Interest in AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Drops By 20.0%

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,772,764 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 2,216,461 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 783,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 783,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AFCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.03. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of ($3.18) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. AFC Gamma had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 70.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Neville bought 17,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $47,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 226,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,883.69. This trade represents a 8.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $135,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,792,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,028,768.12. This trade represents a 0.80% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 186,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,910. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFC Gamma, Inc is a specialty finance real estate investment trust that focuses on providing structured financing solutions to companies operating and developing digital infrastructure and life science real estate assets. As a REIT, AFC Gamma seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio of loans, preferred equity and other financing structures that are secured by tangible property collateral or contractual revenue streams.

The company’s primary business activities include originating, acquiring and managing secured loans and equity investments that support wireless and broadband network deployment, data center expansion, and life sciences facility development.

