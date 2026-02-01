First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Up 89.7% in January

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 294,202 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the December 31st total of 155,086 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 929,988 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 929,988 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance
AIRR opened at $110.20 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $115.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
