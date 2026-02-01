First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Up 89.7% in January

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 294,202 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the December 31st total of 155,086 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 929,988 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 929,988 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

AIRR opened at $110.20 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $115.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 289,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter worth about $297,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.