Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Shares Down 20.5% – What’s Next?

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) dropped 20.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 181,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 739% from the average daily volume of 21,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Questor Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.30.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat. The company was formerly known as Interglobe Gas Technology Inc and changed its name to Questor Technology Inc in September 1995.

