Analysts Set Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target at $30.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

TFPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Triple Flag Precious Metals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 100.6% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $33.69 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 59.43%.The firm had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.77%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.