Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th.

SAP stock opened at C$41.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.84. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$23.10 and a 1 year high of C$42.30. The stock has a market cap of C$16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -205.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.72 billion during the quarter. Saputo had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.7735369 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is -385.00%.

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight. Saputo also competes in food service (30% of revenue) and industrials (20% of revenue), which houses its ingredients business.

