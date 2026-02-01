Veralto (VLTO) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $1.4059 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Veralto Stock Up 0.2%

Veralto stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

Institutional Trading of Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $101,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,373.90. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Veralto by 18.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Veralto by 102.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Veralto from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Read More

