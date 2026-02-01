MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 9th

MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 9th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, February 8th.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.3%

FNGD opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of -3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $27.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.01% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

