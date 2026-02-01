Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (ZWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $400.7510 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $49.00 price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $53.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 7,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $354,397.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,571,000 after purchasing an additional 201,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,381,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,806,000 after buying an additional 30,483 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,774,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,891,000 after buying an additional 58,936 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,770,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,285,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 0.6% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,233,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,993,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, trading on the NYSE under the ticker ZWS, is a global provider of water delivery and plumbing products. The company was established in October 2022 through a spin-off from Rexnord Corp, creating a standalone business focused on designing, manufacturing and marketing water system components for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Through its Zurn segment, the company offers solutions for water delivery, drainage and waste evacuation. Product lines include valves, hydrants, backflow prevention devices, piping systems, fittings and commercial waste stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.