Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Receives $5.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFLY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Butterfly Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Butterfly Network from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $5.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Wednesday, December 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BFLY
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.
Butterfly Network Trading Down 5.1%
Shares of BFLY stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 90.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Butterfly Network will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Butterfly Network Company Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc is a medical technology company focused on democratizing access to diagnostic imaging through its proprietary ultrasound-on-chip platform. The company’s flagship device, the Butterfly iQ, leverages semiconductor technology to deliver whole-body ultrasound imaging in a handheld form factor. This portable system connects to a compatible smart device, enabling point-of-care scanning across a variety of clinical settings.
Beyond its hardware offering, Butterfly Network provides a cloud-based software suite that supports image storage, analysis and remote collaboration.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Butterfly Network
- Stock market legend warns: “An Ominous Day Is Coming for the Markets…”
- Another reason you need to own gold… [running out]
- Trump’s Final Shocking Act Begins February 24
- NEW: Gold makes history
- Become a 2x better options trader (in 2 days)
Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.