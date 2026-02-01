Clorox (CLX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Clorox to post earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $1.6406 billion for the quarter. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a return on equity of 358.39% and a net margin of 11.68%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $112.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.26. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.58. Clorox has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $120.33.

Insider Activity

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.13 per share, with a total value of $416,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,690. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Clorox by 253.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 173.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Clorox by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

