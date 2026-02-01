RPC (RES) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect RPC to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $423.2980 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $447.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.31 million. RPC had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect RPC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RPC Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of RPC stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. RPC has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.63.

RPC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 544,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RPC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RPC by 51,372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 118,156 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on RPC from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.25.

About RPC

RPC, Inc (NYSE: RES) provides essential equipment and services to companies engaged in the exploration, production and maintenance of oil and natural gas wells. The firm operates as an equity interest holding company, partnering with a network of independent service businesses to deliver a comprehensive suite of offerings for well completion and production operations.

Through its affiliated service companies, RPC offers pressure pumping and fracturing services, coiled tubing and nitrogen pumping, downhole tools and telemetry solutions, well intervention and workover services, along with rental tools and supply-chain logistics.

