Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Decreases By 42.7%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 224,919 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 392,439 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,539 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,539 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on ATLKY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered Atlas Copco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Pareto Securities downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $21.46.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

