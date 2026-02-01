Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Research Coverage Started at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bicara Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Bicara Therapeutics stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Bicara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, insider David Raben sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $101,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,919.65. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ivan Hyep sold 17,795 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $330,097.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,335.25. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,922 shares of company stock worth $1,784,142. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 921.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 425,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 383,681 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 224,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 99,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 61,201 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 119.6% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period.

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

