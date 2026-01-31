Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM) Short Interest Update

Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,461 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,311 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 69,311 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EMM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.68. 10,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,460. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.80. Global X Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $37.56.

Institutional Trading of Global X Emerging Markets ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,091,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X Emerging Markets ETF (EMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of emerging market companies of all sizes that are believed to be future leaders within their respective markets. EMM was launched on Sep 24, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

