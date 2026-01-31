3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,551 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the December 31st total of 23,861 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EDGH traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 38,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,064. 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21.

Get 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF alerts:

3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.3577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 116.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF ( NYSEARCA:EDGH Free Report ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 1.98% of 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF (EDGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund that invests in various hard assets. The fund seeks capital appreciation and limits losses depending on market conditions. EDGH was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.