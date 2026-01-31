Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,425 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the December 31st total of 14,043 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,254 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,254 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,656,000. Custos Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 321,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

FVAL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.83. 34,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,247. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.