Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Short Interest Update

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 408,252 shares, an increase of 70.9% from the December 31st total of 238,818 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,493 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. 212,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,829. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $332.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50.

About Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

