Visible Gold Mines (CVE:VGD) Shares Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:VGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 312,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 73,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Visible Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12.

Visible Gold Mines Company Profile

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

