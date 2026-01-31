KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Shares Up 23.5% – Time to Buy?

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 23.5% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. 110,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 96,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

KDA Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$38.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.10.

About KDA Group

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services. The company also offers PREDICTIVE e-Prescriber software for assisting doctors; and KRx, a cloud-based solution that analyzes each user's prescription pattern and displays the appropriate expected medication.

Featured Stories

