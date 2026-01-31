KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Trading 23.5% Higher – What’s Next?

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) traded up 23.5% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. 110,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 96,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

KDA Group Trading Up 23.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25.

About KDA Group

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services. The company also offers PREDICTIVE e-Prescriber software for assisting doctors; and KRx, a cloud-based solution that analyzes each user's prescription pattern and displays the appropriate expected medication.

See Also

