Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,165 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the December 31st total of 14,456 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,269 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ MARPS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. 8,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.28.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 64.77%.The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.0491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned 1.23% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust is a royalty trust that holds overriding royalty interests in petroleum and natural gas production assets on Alaska’s North Slope. Established in 1998, the trust’s primary asset is its net profits interest in the Nikaitchuq Unit, a large oil field operated under state and federal leases. Rather than engaging in exploration or production itself, Marine Petroleum Trust receives income in the form of royalties and net profits from production activities carried out by the unit operator.

The trust’s revenues are generated solely by hydrocarbons extracted from the Nikaitchuq field, with crude oil transported via the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System.

