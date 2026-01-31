Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCB) Short Interest Update

Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,710 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the December 31st total of 5,864 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,879 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,879 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Linkage Global in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
