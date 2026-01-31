Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Short Interest Down 52.7% in January

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,444 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the December 31st total of 26,299 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,886 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 167,886 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jayud Global Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.21% of Jayud Global Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JYD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jayud Global Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Jayud Global Logistics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Jayud Global Logistics has an average rating of “Sell”.

Jayud Global Logistics Price Performance

NASDAQ:JYD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. 3,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,792. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. Jayud Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $400.00.

Jayud Global Logistics Company Profile

Jayud Global Logistics Co, Ltd. is a China-based integrated supply chain service provider that offers a broad range of logistics solutions to multinational and domestic customers. The company’s core business encompasses international freight forwarding by sea, air, rail and road, as well as customs brokerage, warehousing, distribution and value-added services. Jayud Global Logistics leverages its vertically integrated network to deliver end-to-end visibility and control across the shipping process, aiming to streamline operations and reduce transit times for shippers in diverse industries.

In the area of freight forwarding, Jayud Global Logistics manages shipments of general and specialized cargo, including temperature-sensitive products, hazardous materials and oversized equipment.

Featured Stories

