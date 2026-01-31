MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Up 50.8% in January

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 56,386 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the December 31st total of 37,396 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,781 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 49,781 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediaCo stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,937,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.61% of MediaCo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaCo alerts:

MediaCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDIA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.67. 55,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,009. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. MediaCo has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaCo in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MediaCo

About MediaCo

(Get Free Report)

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services. MediaCo Holding Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.