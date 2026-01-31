SuperGroup (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) & Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Financial Contrast

SuperGroup (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) and Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SuperGroup and Vera Bradley, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperGroup 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vera Bradley 2 1 0 0 1.33

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SuperGroup and Vera Bradley”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperGroup $655.98 million 0.01 -$177.94 million N/A N/A Vera Bradley $371.97 million 0.18 -$62.19 million ($3.50) -0.69

Vera Bradley has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SuperGroup.

Profitability

This table compares SuperGroup and Vera Bradley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperGroup N/A N/A N/A Vera Bradley -34.23% -18.30% -10.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Vera Bradley shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Vera Bradley shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vera Bradley beats SuperGroup on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuperGroup

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores. It operates 213 owned, and 410 franchised and licensed stores; and 18 international websites. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry plc in January 2018. Superdry plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It also provides home products that include throw blankets, beach towels, and comforters, as well as items, such as mugs and tumblers; apparel/footwear comprising sleepwear, footwear, outerwear, tees and hoodies, and socks; and stationery and merchandising products, as well as freight, licensing, and gift card breakage services. The company sells its Vera Bradley branded products through its full-line and outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com, an online outlet site; its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. It sells its Pura Vida branded products through wholesale retailers and Pura Vida websites, including www.puravidabracelets.com, www.puravidabracelets.eu, and www.puravidabracelets.ca; and Vera Bradley Indirect branded products to specialty retail locations, department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, third-party inventory liquidators, and through licensing agreements. Vera Bradley, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Indiana.

