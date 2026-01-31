First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Short Interest Update

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,519 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the December 31st total of 13,955 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,861 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,861 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 457.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

FPX traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,491. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.26.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index. The Index utilizes a 10% capping on all constituents and includes the 100 largest, typically best-performing and most liquid initial public offerings (IPOs) of the United States companies in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

