Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GMNY) Expands By 122.1%

Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GMNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,411 shares, a growth of 122.1% from the December 31st total of 6,940 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,452 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMNY. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,676,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 91,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 76,227 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GMNY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64. Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.36 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

The Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF (GMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income by investing in municipal securities exempt from federal and New York state income tax. The actively managed fund mainly holds investment grade bonds with a two- to eight-year duration. GMNY was launched on Jul 23, 2024 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

