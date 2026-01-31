Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,412 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the December 31st total of 9,831 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,215 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,215 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

HDUS traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144. The company has a market capitalization of $159.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14. Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $66.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.79% of Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF

The Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (HDUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Disciplined US Equity index. The fund is passively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of US large-cap stocks that target balanced exposures across value, momentum, and quality factors at lower volatility level, while controlling overall active risk factors. HDUS was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by Hartford.

