Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC) Short Interest Down 52.3% in January

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,903 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the December 31st total of 20,756 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,135 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company's stock are sold short.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance
JCTC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 9,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,492. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.14.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 14,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $33,441.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 851,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,862.34. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,325 shares of company stock worth $128,668. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Jewett-Cameron Trading
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.
