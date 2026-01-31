The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,859 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the December 31st total of 2,305 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intergroup

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intergroup stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 1.15% of Intergroup worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTG. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intergroup in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Intergroup to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Intergroup Stock Performance

Intergroup stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. 6,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,208. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.21. Intergroup has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34.

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter.

Intergroup Company Profile

Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ: INTG) is a U.S.-based manufacturer and marketer of industrial and food packaging products. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company produces a broad array of container solutions including corrugated paperboard, recycled fiberboard, plastic and fiber-plastic combinations, as well as wood and tin packaging. These products serve a diverse customer base across the food processing, consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses custom-designed cartons, paper and plastic boxes, and heavy-duty shipping containers tailored to meet the specific strength, moisture resistance, and storage requirements of its customers.

