Short Interest in La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Increases By 87.4%

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 93,373 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the December 31st total of 49,838 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,943,622 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 75.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 75.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,943,622 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
La Rosa Stock Down 3.3%
Shares of La Rosa stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 29,955,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $462,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.58. La Rosa has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $343.92.
La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($54.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of La Rosa in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRHC
About La Rosa
La Rosa Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LRHC) is a holding company that owns, operates and franchises LaRosa’s Pizzeria, a regional restaurant chain based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company’s core business revolves around fast?casual dining, with a focus on pizza and Italian?inspired menu items served through dine-in, carry-out and delivery channels.
Founded in 1954 by Vincenzo “Buddy” LaRosa, LaRosa’s Pizzeria has grown from a single storefront into a network of over 30 locations across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than La Rosa
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for La Rosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Rosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.