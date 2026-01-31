Short Interest in La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Increases By 87.4%

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 93,373 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the December 31st total of 49,838 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,943,622 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 75.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 75.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,943,622 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

La Rosa Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of La Rosa stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 29,955,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $462,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.58. La Rosa has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $343.92.

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($54.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in La Rosa stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of La Rosa Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:LRHC Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 358,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marex Group plc owned about 49.12% of La Rosa as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of La Rosa in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LRHC) is a holding company that owns, operates and franchises LaRosa’s Pizzeria, a regional restaurant chain based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company’s core business revolves around fast?casual dining, with a focus on pizza and Italian?inspired menu items served through dine-in, carry-out and delivery channels.

Founded in 1954 by Vincenzo “Buddy” LaRosa, LaRosa’s Pizzeria has grown from a single storefront into a network of over 30 locations across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

