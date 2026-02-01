Rep. Steve Cohen Sells Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Shares

Representative Steve Cohen (D-Tennessee) recently sold shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). In a filing disclosed on January 26th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Fluor stock on December 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “STEPHENS ADVANTAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Steve Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) on 12/29/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 12/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) on 12/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) on 12/17/2025.

Fluor Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE FLR traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,288. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45. Fluor Corporation has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Fluor had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 337.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth $266,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

About Representative Cohen

Steve Cohen (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cohen (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Cohen earned a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt and a J.D. from the University of Memphis School of Law. Prior to his election to the U.S. House, Cohen was a member of the Tennessee State Senate. As a child, Cohen contracted polio. Cohen filed to run for his first elected office the same day that he first registered to vote.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering and construction firm that provides integrated solutions across the energy, chemicals, mining, clean energy, infrastructure and government services markets. The company’s core offerings include engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, maintenance and project management services, with capabilities spanning feasibility studies, detailed design and turnkey delivery. Fluor’s diversified portfolio encompasses conventional oil and gas facilities, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, petrochemical facilities, power generation projects, transportation infrastructure and federal government programs.

Founded in 1912 by John Simon Fluor as the Fluor Construction Company in Pomona, California, the firm has grown into an industry leader headquartered in Irving, Texas.

