Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Acquired Sen. Angus S. King Jr.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (I-Maine) recently bought shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON). In a filing disclosed on January 26th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Honeywell International stock on December 29th.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 12/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on 12/29/2025.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1%

HON traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $227.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,719,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $229.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.86. The company has a market capitalization of $144.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Key Headlines Impacting Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strategic catalyst — Honeywell reported adjusted Q4 EPS $2.59 (vs. ~$2.54 est.) and roughly $10.1B in sales, with orders up sharply and backlog >$37B; management moved the aerospace spin-off timeline up to Q3 2026 — this drove the initial rally after results. PR Newswire: Q4 results & outlook

Q4 beat and strategic catalyst — Honeywell reported adjusted Q4 EPS $2.59 (vs. ~$2.54 est.) and roughly $10.1B in sales, with orders up sharply and backlog >$37B; management moved the aerospace spin-off timeline up to Q3 2026 — this drove the initial rally after results. Positive Sentiment: Broad analyst upgrades/price-target increases — Several major firms raised targets and kept constructive ratings (JPMorgan to $260/OW; Citi to $265/Buy; Barclays to $259/OW; RBC to $268/Outperform), signaling renewed analyst conviction after the quarter. Benzinga: analyst moves

Broad analyst upgrades/price-target increases — Several major firms raised targets and kept constructive ratings (JPMorgan to $260/OW; Citi to $265/Buy; Barclays to $259/OW; RBC to $268/Outperform), signaling renewed analyst conviction after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary on margin upside and forecast lifts — Post?earnings writeups and notes (Seeking Alpha, Forbes) emphasize margin expansion, improved profitability and why the results support a buy thesis — reinforcing the bullish narrative. Benzinga: analysts raise forecasts

Analyst commentary on margin upside and forecast lifts — Post?earnings writeups and notes (Seeking Alpha, Forbes) emphasize margin expansion, improved profitability and why the results support a buy thesis — reinforcing the bullish narrative. Positive Sentiment: Options flow showed bullish positioning — Unusually large call buying (?11.7k calls) the session after results indicates speculative/hedged bullish interest, which can amplify intraday upside.

Options flow showed bullish positioning — Unusually large call buying (?11.7k calls) the session after results indicates speculative/hedged bullish interest, which can amplify intraday upside. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target to $235 but kept an “equal weight” rating, a milder endorsement versus other banks and a reminder not all analysts are increasing conviction. TickerReport: Wells Fargo note

Wells Fargo raised its target to $235 but kept an “equal weight” rating, a milder endorsement versus other banks and a reminder not all analysts are increasing conviction. Neutral Sentiment: FY 2026 guidance is roughly in line with street expectations (EPS range $10.35–$10.65, revenue $38.8B–$39.8B) — supportive but not a clear beat that would immediately re-rate consensus materially. PR Newswire: outlook

FY 2026 guidance is roughly in line with street expectations (EPS range $10.35–$10.65, revenue $38.8B–$39.8B) — supportive but not a clear beat that would immediately re-rate consensus materially. Negative Sentiment: Q1 guide came in slightly light — Honeywell guided Q1 EPS $2.25–$2.35 (vs. ~2.39 consensus) and revenue $9.1B–$9.4B (vs. ~9.4B est.), which could cap near?term upside if investors focus on the quarter?ahead softness. PR Newswire: guidance details

Q1 guide came in slightly light — Honeywell guided Q1 EPS $2.25–$2.35 (vs. ~2.39 consensus) and revenue $9.1B–$9.4B (vs. ~9.4B est.), which could cap near?term upside if investors focus on the quarter?ahead softness. Negative Sentiment: One-time charge weighed on GAAP profit — A settlement with Flexjet reduced GAAP profits in the quarter; while adjusted results were strong, the charge is a reminder of event-driven downside risk. WSJ: Flexjet settlement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $998,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $4,147,000. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

