Rep. Nancy Pelosi Purchases Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-California) recently bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on January 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $500,001 and $1,000,000 in Amazon.com stock on January 16th.

Representative Nancy Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) on 1/16/2026.

Sold $5,000,001 – $25,000,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $5,000,001 – $25,000,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/24/2025.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0%

Amazon.com stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.30. 46,500,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,773,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.50 and a 200-day moving average of $229.67.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,561 shares of company stock worth $10,989,862. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.91.

About Representative Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 11th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Pelosi (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 11th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.[source]

Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker of the House. Pelosi was first elected to the U.S. House in a special election in 1987 to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which she represented until her election to California’s 8th Congressional District in 2012. In 2002, she was elected minority leader, becoming the highest-ranking congresswoman of either party in U.S. history. When Democrats took control of the House in 2007, Pelosi made history again with her election as speaker of the House.

Pelosi was re-elected speaker of the House in 2019, following the 2018 midterm elections. She served in that role until January 3, 2023.

Notable legislation passed during her speakership includes the Affordable Care Act, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, and the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Repeal Act.

Pelosi is also a prominent Democratic fundraiser, raising more than $700 million for the Democratic Party since becoming a party leader in 2002.

Nancy Pelosi was born in Baltimore, Maryland. Pelosi graduated from the Institute of Notre Dame in 1958. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Trinity College in 1962. Pelosi served as the chair of the California State Democratic Party and the finance chairwoman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

