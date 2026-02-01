Rep. Nancy Pelosi Sells Off Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-California) recently sold shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL). In a filing disclosed on January 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000 in Alphabet stock on December 30th.

Representative Nancy Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) on 1/16/2026.

Sold $5,000,001 – $25,000,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $5,000,001 – $25,000,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/24/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.00. 30,971,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,528,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $342.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.23 and its 200 day moving average is $265.57.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Alphabet from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $390.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $207.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,453.08. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,067,707 shares of company stock valued at $103,627,383. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nancy Pelosi (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 11th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Pelosi (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 11th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.[source]

Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker of the House. Pelosi was first elected to the U.S. House in a special election in 1987 to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which she represented until her election to California’s 8th Congressional District in 2012. In 2002, she was elected minority leader, becoming the highest-ranking congresswoman of either party in U.S. history. When Democrats took control of the House in 2007, Pelosi made history again with her election as speaker of the House.

Pelosi was re-elected speaker of the House in 2019, following the 2018 midterm elections. She served in that role until January 3, 2023.

Notable legislation passed during her speakership includes the Affordable Care Act, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, and the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Repeal Act.

Pelosi is also a prominent Democratic fundraiser, raising more than $700 million for the Democratic Party since becoming a party leader in 2002.

Nancy Pelosi was born in Baltimore, Maryland. Pelosi graduated from the Institute of Notre Dame in 1958. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Trinity College in 1962. Pelosi served as the chair of the California State Democratic Party and the finance chairwoman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

