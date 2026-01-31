iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,509 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the December 31st total of 32,477 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 151,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA EUSA traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $105.50. 27,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,898. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $107.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.95. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States. The Fund invests at least 90% of its assets in the securities of the Underlying Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

