iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Short Interest Down 42.6% in January

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,637 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the December 31st total of 28,989 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,584 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.27. 14,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,914. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 70,930 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,135,000.

About iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds. IMTB was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

