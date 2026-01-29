Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AstraZeneca (AZN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN):

1/27/2026 – AstraZeneca is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – AstraZeneca had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/17/2026 – AstraZeneca was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2026 – AstraZeneca had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/6/2026 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/3/2026 – AstraZeneca was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/10/2025 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2025 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

12/3/2025 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

12/3/2025 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

