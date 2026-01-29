Lbp Am Sa Boosts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Lbp Am Sa boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 110.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Loop Capital cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.31.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $649.70 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $668.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $632.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $617.27. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.50%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value?added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready?mixed concrete and related materials and services.

Featured Articles

