Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,275.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,594,000 after buying an additional 2,199,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,476,000. M.D. Sass LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $79,201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,563,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,243,000 after purchasing an additional 936,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 668,182 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HSIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

