Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Trivium Point Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.5% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 15,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $136.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.39%.

United Parcel Service News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 revenue guide: UPS reported Q4 revenue and adjusted EPS above estimates and guided to higher 2026 revenue, underpinning the stock’s fundamental upside. UPS forecasts higher 2026 revenue

Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 revenue guide: UPS reported Q4 revenue and adjusted EPS above estimates and guided to higher 2026 revenue, underpinning the stock’s fundamental upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turning more bullish — multiple price?target increases and upgrades today (notable raises: Jefferies to $130 buy, Truist to $130 buy, UBS to $125 buy, Oppenheimer to $115 outperform), signaling expectations for margin recovery and revenue growth. Analyst Coverage roundup

Analysts turning more bullish — multiple price?target increases and upgrades today (notable raises: Jefferies to $130 buy, Truist to $130 buy, UBS to $125 buy, Oppenheimer to $115 outperform), signaling expectations for margin recovery and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns highlighted: UPS confirmed a meaningful quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~6%) and continues buybacks — supports income investors and offsets some growth concerns. UPS Q4 press release / earnings deck

Shareholder returns highlighted: UPS confirmed a meaningful quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~6%) and continues buybacks — supports income investors and offsets some growth concerns. Positive Sentiment: Market narrative shifting to “accumulation”: coverage pieces argue UPS is entering a rebound phase as volume mix improves (international, healthcare, higher?margin segments). MarketBeat accumulation thesis

Market narrative shifting to “accumulation”: coverage pieces argue UPS is entering a rebound phase as volume mix improves (international, healthcare, higher?margin segments). Positive Sentiment: Options flow showed heavy call buying the day after earnings — short?term bullish positioning by some traders (unusual activity vs. typical volume).

Options flow showed heavy call buying the day after earnings — short?term bullish positioning by some traders (unusual activity vs. typical volume). Neutral Sentiment: Industry operational note: FedEx aims to return MD?11 freighters to service after the UPS MD?11 accident — a sector safety/operational development that keeps regulatory and reputational risks in focus. FedEx MD?11 return plan

Industry operational note: FedEx aims to return MD?11 freighters to service after the UPS MD?11 accident — a sector safety/operational development that keeps regulatory and reputational risks in focus. Neutral Sentiment: Some divergence among analysts — Citigroup trimmed its target slightly even as most shops raised theirs, showing not all firms are aligned on upside magnitude. Analyst dissent

Some divergence among analysts — Citigroup trimmed its target slightly even as most shops raised theirs, showing not all firms are aligned on upside magnitude. Negative Sentiment: Large workforce cuts: UPS will eliminate up to 30,000 operational jobs (on top of prior reductions) and close facilities as it winds down lower?margin Amazon volumes — raises short?term execution risk, transition costs and scrutiny about competitiveness. UPS job cuts announced

Large workforce cuts: UPS will eliminate up to 30,000 operational jobs (on top of prior reductions) and close facilities as it winds down lower?margin Amazon volumes — raises short?term execution risk, transition costs and scrutiny about competitiveness. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/insider Norman M. Brothers Jr. sold ~25,014 shares at ~$106 each — a visible insider sale that can amplify negative sentiment even if it’s routine. Insider sale SEC filing

Insider selling: Director/insider Norman M. Brothers Jr. sold ~25,014 shares at ~$106 each — a visible insider sale that can amplify negative sentiment even if it’s routine. Negative Sentiment: Coverage pointing to costly Amazon unwind: analysis pieces warn the separation from Amazon is expensive and competitive pressures in U.S. delivery remain strong, which could weigh on margins while network changes take effect. Invezz analysis

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.