Lbp Am Sa Buys Shares of 26,811 Carnival Corporation $CCL

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 301.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 170.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 193.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Trading Up 0.0%
Carnival stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.51. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.32.
Carnival Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Carnival from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
Carnival Company Profile
Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.
Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.
