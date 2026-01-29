Lbp Am Sa Buys Shares of 26,811 Carnival Corporation $CCL

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 301.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 170.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 193.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival Trading Up 0.0%

Carnival stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.51. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Carnival from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival

Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.