Sovran Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 92.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,513 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 596.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.40 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.02 and a 1 year high of $110.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3569 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

