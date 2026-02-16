Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Electric Power (AEP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP):

2/13/2026 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – American Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $121.00 to $128.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $123.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $125.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – American Electric Power had its price target lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $124.50 to $117.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $121.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – American Electric Power had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – American Electric Power had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – American Electric Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $123.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – American Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $131.00.

12/18/2025 – American Electric Power was given a new $137.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Trading.

12/18/2025 – American Electric Power is now covered by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $575,350.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,082.86. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

