Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 326,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,984 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.0% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 9.1% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $80,317,000. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 25,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: AT&T CEO John Stankey reiterated a bullish long?term growth outlook and emphasized the company’s focus on fiber expansion and network competitiveness — supportive for AT&T’s convergence strategy and investor confidence. Read More.

NYSE T opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Arete Research set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

