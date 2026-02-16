Capital Planning Advisors LLC Invests $1.71 Million in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 153.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 price target on shares of ASML and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,406.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,245.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,034.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,493.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

