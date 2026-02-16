Capital Planning Advisors LLC Invests $1.71 Million in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 153.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ASML News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ASML is central to AI capex and EU chip ambitions — multiple reports highlight that demand for EUV systems from datacenter and national semiconductor initiatives is driving strong order momentum and sustaining a multi?year TAM outlook. ASML Sits At Center Of AI Capex Boom And EU Chip Ambitions
- Positive Sentiment: High?NA EUV moves (Imec) point to longer?term product roadmap upside — technology advances tied to AI chips could expand addressable market and justify premium long?term growth expectations. ASML High NA EUV Move At Imec Tied To AI And Valuation
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum: ASML has climbed ~11% in the last month on AI demand signals, a ~€38.8B backlog and upward 2026 estimate revisions — factors that support near?term revenue visibility. ASML Climbs 11% in a Month: Time to Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: New single?stock ETFs (2x) from Direxion that include ASML may boost trading liquidity and give active traders more precise exposure — could increase volume and short?term interest. Direxion Launches Single-Stock ETFs for ASML, BABA, MRVL, and SOFI
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate transparency push — ASML’s new Transparency Hub (announced/featured in academic forum) improves public disclosure and may help address policy/PR risk, but it’s not an immediate revenue driver. Making the Fine Print Visible: Introducing ASML’s Transparency Hub
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write?ups and valuation reviews are proliferating following the share surge — several pieces reassess ASML’s outlook and valuation (mixed conclusions). Assessing ASML Holding (NasdaqGS:ASML) After Strong AI-Driven Share Price Surge Assessing ASML Holding’s (NasdaqGS:ASML) Valuation After Strong Recent Share Price Performance
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest figures in recent feeds show anomalous/zero values (data artifact) — no clear signal of a significant change in short positioning based on the available numbers.
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a headwind — ASML’s high P/E (around mid?50s) and rapid share appreciation prompt concerns that the stock is priced for near?perfect execution; this keeps some profit?taking and cautious positioning in play. ASML Climbs 11% in a Month: Time to Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ASML Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,406.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,245.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,034.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,493.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.89.
ASML Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
