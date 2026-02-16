Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,332 NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus set a $92.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.95.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,054.22. This trade represents a 24.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,870. This represents a 65.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 159,049 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,542 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $93.78 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

