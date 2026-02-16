Generation Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,003 Procure Space ETF $UFO

Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Procure Space ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $101,299,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,126,000. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,632,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Procure Space ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Procure Space ETF Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ UFO opened at $43.54 on Monday. Procure Space ETF has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $350.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22.

Procure Space ETF Dividend Announcement

About Procure Space ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

